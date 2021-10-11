Positioned in the heart of Sapele, Splash & Rhush is no doubt the grandest lounge in the entire city.

Soaked in luxury, Splash & Rhush is miles ahead of competitors in terms of sophistication, class and exclusivity. The lounge’s setting is second to none. Famous for its state-of-the-art facilities, Splash & Rhush flaunts the latest in modern interior complete with magnificent LED lights.

Split into three areas – grill house, lounge and nightclub – The centre is the complete package, a breath of fresh air for those craving something truly magical, serving up a whole host of bespoke cocktails and expensive bottles of cognac.

The icing on the cake is the array of attentive staff ready to go above and beyond to satisfy the lounge patrons.

Welcoming through its doors some of Nigeria’s big names from all walks of life since it opened a few months ago, Splash & Rhush recently played host to a list of top celebrities who partied all night long at the cozy lounge and nightclub. Roll call included Zlatan, DJ Factor, Hypeman Trey TT, CEO MK Lounge, CEO Roy Consults.

Other heavyweight personalities spotted at the spot were : Hennessy Area Manager, Temidayo Kafaru, Akp Rossy, Fake Life Gangz, Triple Chair, Caleb, OBO, CEO & Executive Chairman, Splash & Rhush, Chief Kelly, CEO, Doncarlos Automobile and CEO of Billy Farms.