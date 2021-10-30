Tommy Hilfiger, Smartmark partner to expand retail footprint in Nigeria

CEO of Smartmark, John Onyeoguzoro

Tommy Hilfiger and Smartmark Limited have collaborated in expanding retail footprint in Nigeria with a store at Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja.

The collaboration will also ease the difficulty of doing business, as it offers customers and retailers a digital platform.

Addressing newsmen Friday at the opening ceremony of the store at Jabi Lake Mall Abuja, the CEO of Smartmark, John Onyeoguzoro, said Smartmark is a leader in the fashion retail space in Nigeria and West Africa.

According to Onyeoguzoro, the new store showcases a variety of men’s and women’s including accessories and footwear.

John Onyeoguzoro said that there are over 2000 Tommy Hilfiger in over 100 countries worldwide including a global flagship in London Tokyo, Dusseldorf.

He said, “Tommy Hilfiger focuses in designing and marketing men’s tailored, sportswear, women’s collection apparel, kid wears, among others.”

“Apart from Smartmark’s presence in the brick and mortar space, Smartmark has a digital/e-commerce platform ffstores.com and Omni-channel that affords our customers to buy online.”

Vanguard News Nigeria