With the continuous boom in the social media space as social media influencers try to outshine each other, digital and social media expert, Fatunde Lukmon Tunde, also known as Mistakobz has said that in order to remain relevant, diligent, passionate and staying true to one’s game will earn you a shot at greatness.

The young creative who has always proven to be at the top of his game said he is living proof that when all these factors come into play, the sky would only be the starting point for the one who knows what they want and goes for it, saying that anyone who must make it big in life must pay certain prices.

“In order to get to where you want to be, you must pay the price. There’s no room for laziness or laxity. I can say that I have paid my dues, and I’m sure many people can attest to the fact that you can’t make all these sacrifices and not make it in life,” he said.

Having established himself in his career and sector, being the creative brain behind his well-known outfit, Kobz media Ng, Mistakobz further stated that many people fail at remaining relevant in their field because they neglect the core values one must possess in order to carve a niche for oneself.

Mistakobz has collaborated with several celebrities across various spheres and capacities ranging from online distribution and bookings to contractual issues amongst others.

Speaking on his journey so far, the Social media expert said he has always been in the business of managing digital and social media brands for top celebrities and for other top brands, expressing that the status he has attained wasn’t built overnight, but with a constant quest for knowledge and the passion to know the nitty-gritty of the business, adding that one must be willing and ready to learn and take risks in order to reach such heights.

“You must be willing and ready to learn new things, get yourself updated. The world is changing fast, and you can’t afford to remain in the past times, take risks and see where it leads you, mistakes made only teaches you to make better decisions”, he added.

The graduate of Chemical Engineering from the Obafemi Awolowo University added that if many youths understand the power of consistency, they would not have given up on their dreams, saying when he won his first big gig with Samsung in 2015 as a creative mind, he didn’t stop him from pushing for the top and staying relevant even after seven years in the game.

The multiple award-winning strategists hinted that youths must learn to take advantage of the digital space and show the world that there is more to Nigerians than what they project them to be.

Vanguard News Nigeria