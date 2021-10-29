Tiwa Savage

By Juliet Umeh

The emergence of a sex tape involving one of Nigeria’s pop stars, Tiwa Savage; a boxing bout involving Tyson vs Wilder; and a protest to honour those who died during the EndSARS protests of 2020, were some of the trending topics that caught the attention of Nigerians on Google in October.

Search trends information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what Nigerians have been searching for and asking Google.

Google said it processes more than 40, 000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide.#

According to the report released by the search engine, earlier this month, Savage announced she was being blackmailed over a sex tape which was mistakenly uploaded online.

The news caught the attention of her fans in Nigeria and across the world. When the video was later leaked online it sparked conversation both online and offline.

Also, the conclusion of the much-anticipated boxing bout between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder piqued the interest of Nigerian sports fans.

Boxing match reviews and images of Wilder taking beatings and being slammed into the ropes by Fury filled the Internet, prompting fans to search for more.

In the same vein, on October 20, one year after a series of huge protests against police brutality in Nigeria, an EndSARS memorial protest was held.

This was in honour of the victims of last year’s shooting, Nigerian youth and celebrities drove through the Lekki toll gate in Lagos in a memorial automobile procession.

Popular celebrities, Folarin Falana also known as Falz, and Debo Adebayo, also known as Mr Macaroni spearheaded the march.

These were all that dominated Nigerians search interests in the month under review.

However, other interesting searches were World Teachers’ Day, the releases of hit songs Alcohol and Levels by Joe Boy and Flavour respectively.

‘Nmandi Kanu Biafra’, was also a top searched term by Nigerians who were interested in the ongoing trial of the pro-Biafra political activist and the adjournment of his court case until November 10 by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

