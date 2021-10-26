From left—Deputy Governor Oyo State, Mr. Rauf Olaniyan; Governor Gbeyega Oyetola of Osun State; Chairman of South-West Governors Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu addressing journlaists; All Progressives Congress, APC, National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, when the South-West governors visited Tinubu at his Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, home on Tuesday.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu(SAN), has said that former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is capable of leading Nigeria.

Akeredolu added that Tinubu is doing his best as leader of the South-West.

Akeredolu spoke on behalf of his colleagues during a visit to Tinubu’s residence at Bordillion in Ikoyi, Lagos State, on Tuesday.

He said the governors in the region believe in the leadership of the former Lagos State governor.

Akeredolu, who led his colleagues to the meeting, noted that Tinubu is not just the leader of the South-West but also the only national leader of the APC in the country.

Fayemi absent

However, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, who was also in Lagos and attended earlier events, was conspicuously absent from the Bourdillon’s visit.

Akeredolu explained that they decided to pay the APC National Leader a visit after the South-West Governors’ Forum meeting, which took place earlier in Lagos.

Speaking with newsmen after the visit, he said: “We held the Southwest Governors’ Forum meeting.

“After the meeting, we deemed it fit to come over and visit our leader who has returned home successfully and who is hale and hearty.

“We have come to show our love for him and thank God on his behalf.

“He has been receiving visitors here. This place has turned into Mecca. We are here as part of the pilgrims.

“The National Leader of APC remains one. Most of us in the Southwest believe in his leadership and it shows that he’s doing his best to lead us.

“He is not only the leader of the Southwest but also the National leader of the APC in Nigeria.

“But we in the Southwest first lay claim to him as our leader,” Governor Akeredolu said.

