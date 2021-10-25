As the momentum to the 2023 general elections continue to soar, the Tinubu Support Organization FCT chapter led by the hugely respected political strategist, Prince Tayo Adepuji paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Karshi His Royal Highness Alhaji Ismaila Mohammed in Abuja.

The delegation seized the opportunity to give out 200 bags of 5kg Rice sponsored by Prince Tayo to the poor and vulnerable people in Karshi community.

During the visit, the FCT Cordinator of TSO (Tinubu Support Organization) presented the Certificate of Patron to the Emir of Karshi His Royal Highness Alhaji Ismaila Mohammed.

In his acceptance speech. the Emir emphasised on the utmost need for Nigeria to stay together in oneness and peace. He also spoke on the reason why Bola Tinubu will be a good President if given the opportunity to rule Nigeria come 2023.

According to the FCT Cordinator of TSO, Prince Tayo Teriba Adepuji, ‘we are overwhelmed with the show of support from the Emir and they warm welcome he accorded us. It is our plan to continue to give out food items to the poor and vulnerable in Karshi and other communities in FCT Abuja every month’.

Other members of the delegation includes, Hajia Nana Abdulrahman, Woman Leader; Hon Mayowa Ojo, AMAC Coordinator; Robert Ach-Ugbede; Secretary; Alh Suleman Mustafa, Publicity Secretary; Ademusire Adebimpe Adenike, Welfare Director; Hajia Aisha Yakubu, Deputy Coordinator and Mrs Bisi Osagiede, Asst woman leader, south.