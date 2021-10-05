..As monarchs endorse candidature

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Despite continued silence of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu over his rumoured presidential ambition for the 2023 general elections, a loyal group, SWAGA’23, has commenced aggressive consultations with stakeholders and power-blocs in Lagos State for endorsement.

The group had flooded Lagos metropolis with various Tinubu’s posters for the presidential contest.

SWAGA’23, is as a campaign group championing the candidature of the former Lagos State Governor, Tinubu, Southwest Agenda.

The group has therefore, intensified sensitization, consultation and mobilisation tour in the state.

Tonled credence to their moves, Tinubu’s posters for the poll were pasted in many strategic areas of the state, such as: Ojota, Maryland, Ketu Ikeja, Lagos Island, Ikorodu, Ikotun, Igando, Ojuelegba among others.

SWAGA’23 which is being led by a former Minister of Works and Media Adviser to the late Chief Moshood Abiola, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, had inaugurated chapters in: Osun, Ogun, Ondo and Ekiti States after its regional inauguration in Ibadan, the political headquarters of Western Nigeria, on December 15, 2020.

The group commenced a week long sensitization, consultation and mobilisation tour in Lagos with visits to traditional rulers in Badagry, Ikeja, and Lagos Divisions, soliciting for their support.

Speaking after meeting with traditional rulers in the three divisions of the state, Adeyeye said, the group had been strengthened to forge ahead in its consultations because of the positive responses by millions of Nigerians.

He therefore, urged the traditional rulers in the areas visited to prevail on Tinubu, to run for 2023 presidential election.

According to Adeyeye, “Tinubu is preferred for the highest service, having demonstrated that capacity as former governor of Lagos state.”

He stressed that Tinubu is eminently qualified to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, saying he will build on the achievements recorded by the administration and inspire a new hope in the future of the country.

Adeyeye described Tinubu as “a great national asset, a hunter for talents, a lover of human development, an economic problem solver and a bridge builder.”

He continued: “We are here to visit the traditional rulers because they are a vital element in governance, we were in Badagry yesterday, today, we met with the monarchs in Ikeja Division and Lagos Division.”

The secretary of SWAGA in Lagos, Khafilat Ogbara, said their visit to the traditional rulers was purposely for sensitization, consultation and mobilisation of people in different areas of the state ahead of inauguration of the group in the state.

Meantime, the monarchs in their response unanimously, endorsed the candidature of Tinubu to contest for president.

Prominent among the traditional rulers who endorsed Tinubu for President, include: Onigando of Igando, Oba Lasisi Gbadamosi, Ojora of Ijora Land, Fatai Ojora, Oniru of Iruland, Oba Gbolahan Lawal, Elegushi of Ikateland among others.

While lenting their voices to the agitation for his candidature, the monarchs prayed for a successful outing for the group.