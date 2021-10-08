Health and fitness-conscious Nigerians are in for another exciting season of the country’s weight-loss reality TV show ‘the faSttest shedder’ sponsored by Three Crowns Milk.

The names of the housemates for this fourth season of the show and their take-off weights are Blessing Ezechidigo weighing 156.9Kg; Chioma Ezemama 115.1Kg; Dorathy Afoke Oghene 140.6Kg; Onu Elizabeth Ochanya 128.1Kg; Ememobong Nkana 148.5Kg; and Mary Uche 111.2Kg. Others are: Ngozichi Simeon 123Kg; Ogochuwu Asiegbu 120.8Kg; Temitope Ajiboye 134.7Kg; and Wuraola Bamiduro 125.8Kg. The winning housemate will win One Million Naira and a trip to Egypt, excluding tax.

The ‘faSttest shedder’ reality TV show, created by Seyi Olusore (Shedams), a fitness coach, features 10 housemates with each weighing at least 100kg who will be boot camped under assisted and supervised conditions, including daily physical exercises, healthy eating habits, nutrition coaching sessions, mental and entertaining activities for a period of three months with just one aim – to help them to lose weight.

While in the house, the housemates will also be exposed to various house engagements, nutrition sessions and Three Crowns games with exciting gifts.

Marketing Manager, Three Crowns, Omolara Banjoko, has confirmed that ‘the faSttest shedder’ reality TV show will broadcast one hour every week on selected DSTV stations, Vox Africa UK, WAP TV and Nigezie all through the three-month period.”

She added that Three Crowns would also amplify the show on its social media pages @ThreeCrownsMilk on YouTube, Instagram, and other relevant digital platforms with online influencers driving viewership for the programme.

Season 3 winner of the show, Yetunde’s weight dropped from 118.8g to 87.2kg. She lost 26.6% of her sheer body weight, which is 31.6kg. The first runner-up was Joy whose weight was 108Kg at takeoff but ended up with 84.8kg thus shedding 23.2Kg at 21.5%.

The second and third runners-up were Adaugo and Toyin, who started off with 153.3kg and 113.1Kg, which reduced to 122.7Kg, making it a percentage Weight loss of 19.9%, and 90.9%; thus shedding 30.6Kg and 22.2Kg, respectively.

While reiterating the importance of the reality TV show, Banjoko explained that the brand had always been mindful of the fact that apart from helping Nigerians stay fit and healthy, Three Crowns wants every Nigerian mum to look good and feel confident on the outside. Hence they need to take out time to take proper care of themselves.

Yetunde, the winner of Season 3 of ‘’The faSttest shedder’’ reality TV show, said that, the initiative had helped her to solve the main health challenge which she had combatted for some time.

“At some point in my life, I was living on painkillers and they weren’t even working anymore, but experiencing these transformations in and out of my body, I feel so free! I am thankful to God and Shedams who gave me another chance at happiness despite all the criticisms and insults from people around me’’ Yetunde said.

Joy: “This amazing experience has brought my confidence back because I look so much younger than my age now.”

Adaugo: “The weekly tasks by Three Crowns milk made my stay more fun and memorable as I was always looking forward to a good distraction away from the rigorous workouts. I am so glad I embarked on this rehabilitation journey in a bid to stay healthy for my daughter, family and myself.”

Three Crowns milk is a leading Nigerian brand from the stable of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, the country’s largest dairy company, which has been in Nigeria for over 60 years.

The company believes that milk is an essential nutrient for every individual. Little wonder that it has blessed the nation with two flagship brands; Peak and Three Crowns milk, Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol milk brand.

Three Crowns is the first milk brand to show care for mothers and acknowledge the important role they play in the family.

The brand recognises that when mothers who are socially believed to be primary caretakers, are themselves taken care of, this directly and positively impacts the care they give to their families.

The brand has thus given itself the patriotic task of encouraging women to eat and live healthy, thereby making fitness a lifestyle.

Vanguard News Nigeria