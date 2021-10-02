•My hope to read law shattered — daughter

•I ‘ve written to gov Ikpeazu for help — son

By Steve Oko

Mrs. Chinoyerem Ogba, 45, the window of Umuahia-based electrician who died together with his two children, and four other children of a family friend after suya and fruit juice meal, has said that life has not been the same for her again since the tragic incident.

The window who also ate the meal but was lucky to escape death although by the whiskers told Saturday Vanguard in an exclusive interview that she was still feeling dizzy and sleepless over the tragedy.

She said that the thought of burying her husband and two children who died after the controversial meal was too much for her to bear.

The mother of four who spoke to our Correspondent jointly with her teenage daughter, Ijeoma, who also survived the tragedy, said she was still being traumatized by the thought of the whole scenario.

Narrating her ordeal, she said her husband returned from work with her second son who he went out with and brought home suya and fruit juice.

She said she was the one who shared it to everyone including four children of a family friend who were on holiday in their house.

According to her after the meal they sat back in the palour to watch television at their family house, a small bungalow located at Umueze suburb of Umuahia.

She said she could not explain what really transpired as she was discovered unconscious and rushed to the hospital the following day.

Corroborating her account, the daughter who said she also ate of the meal said that she had left them at the palour and went to her room to sleep.

She said she woke up the next day to find other members of the family including the visiting four kids “ cold and dead” at the palour, adding that her mother was lying unconscious

on the floor of the room next to the palour. On the actual cost of the mysterious death the survivors said they could not speculate as the result of the autopsy had not been disclosed to them.

She said that if her second son who went out with the husband on the fateful day had survived the tragedy, he probably would be in a better position to explain where they bought the controversial suya and fruit juice.

Mrs. Chinoyerem said her heart jerks when she remembers her darling husband, two wonderful children and four lovely kids of their family friend were all gone.

“ Something has gone out of me. My life is shattered!” She sobbed.

The woman said she still felt dizzy adding that since she was discharged from the Federal Medical Centre Umuahia where she was treated, she had not been receiving any further medical attention.

“ Somebody was coming to check my blood pressure but for two weeks now she hasn’t come. I feel heavy inside of me”.

Asked if the late husband had any quarrel with anybody before the incident, the widow said no, adding that the family has no issues with anybody.

She also said she could not explain if the tragedy was as a result of generator fume as being speculated in some quarters, saying that their generating set has been staying at the same location.

She said that life had been very challenging and miserable to the family since the incident, adding that since the owner of the shop where her husband was selling electrical parts sold it, they have been without a shop.

The widow who said she was yet to come to terms with the reality of the tragedy pleaded with the state government not to abandon the family.

Her first daughter who said she applied for law at the Abia State University Uturu, said the tragedy had shattered her hope.

She said the incident remained a puzzle, adding that only God knows what happened.

Adding his voice, the first and surviving son of the family, Victor who was away in school on the fateful day said his father was the bread winner of the family.

The 200 level Public Health undergraduate of the Abia State University Uturu said he had formerly written to Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, soliciting government assistance in the burial and for the survival of the family.

“ It has not been easy on us because my father was the bread winner of the family. I have written to the Governor for help especially in the burial but I have not received any response.

“I was told to submit the letter at the Secret Office in Government House which I did but I’m still expecting response. I will also appreciate if Government can assist me with a place I can be working to take care of the family and complete my course, and train my sister”.

Victor can be reached on 08107024615.

Meanwhile the four kids of the family friend were buried last week amid wailing by family members and sympathizers.