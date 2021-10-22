The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB yesterday said that those who made the Federal Government and the DSS, to bring its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to court did Nigeria and DSS a great service.

IPOB also said that Kanu’s appearance in court made Biafrans to belief he is alive and urged the Federal Government to do the needful by releasing him unconditionally.

A statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, read in part: “The global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, ably led by our prophet and great liberator, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, wishes to commend all the honourable men and women, including renowned groups in the world who lent their voices in advising the Federal Government and the Department of State Services, DSS, to produce him in court today (yesterday) in Abuja.

“Those who played a role in producing our leader in court have done Nigeria and DSS a great service. Thank God they listened to wise counsel and did not fail to produce our leader in court.

“Now that he appeared in court, and Biafrans can confirm that he is alive, Nigeria must do the needful and release him unconditionally.

“We commend Biafrans and friends of Biafra for showing solidarity to our leader in today’s (yesterday) sit at home. We appreciate your cooperation and support for this noble project which God Almighty, Chukwu Okike Abiama, has destined us to pursue and we must come out victorious.

“Sacrificing one day to show solidarity for our leader who has sacrificed so much for us all is not too much. We also thank Dr Bruce Fein, the IPOB lead counsel in USA for taking much of his time to come to Abuja and solidarize with our great leader, Mazi Kanu.

“We also appreciate our team of lawyers in Nigeria, especially Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Barr Aloy Ejimakor and other lawyers too numerous to mention, who appeared in court today for our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Our immense thanks also go to former governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Chief Goddy Uwazurike and others who showed solidarity to our leader in Abuja court.

“We will not fail to appreciate the media for their tireless efforts in giving publicity to the trial, despite intimidations from security agents.’’

Vanguard News Nigeria