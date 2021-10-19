By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Former Minority Leader of Senate, Prof. Daniel Saror has said those who exonerated armed herdsmen from the killings in Benue state and claimed that the people were killing each other would never contest and win election in the state.

He reiterated that the activities of armed herdsmen in the state had taken its toll on the farming populace who can no longer go to their farms without fare of being gunned down by the marauders.

Prof. Saror who spoke to Vanguard yesterday in Makurdi lamented that communities in Makurdi, Guma Agatu and Logo, Kwande as well as Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas had been taken over by armed herdsmen who chased the people from their ancestral homes.

He said “In Benue some parts of the state have been taken over permanently by these Fulani herdsmen. People who never lived in a houses now drive out the natives and occupy their houses.

“Yet some claim that Benue people are killing each other which is nonsense. Benue has been having its share of communal problems. These are pockets, they are not an organized widespread thing.

“Those who said Benue people are killing each other and not armed herdsmen should contest election and see if they will win, no.

“It is such a foolish thing to say because people know that it is not true. They have seen that people have come from outside to kill them to take over their land and they are still there.

“In Katsina-Ala LGA, there are four Council Wards that are no go areas . And it is like that in Kwande LGA Area around Moon area. It is the same thing in Logo LGA. Many people in Guma LGA are residing here in Makurdi town. They have abandoned their villages. It is the same thing in Agatu. So is that because they are killing each other? It is the insecurity occasioned by the prevalence of armed herdsmen.”