There's value, purpose in public engagement ― Laolu Akande

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (L) and Laolu Akande

The value of purpose appears to have been generally misunderstood. But, irrespective of colour and creed, purpose is the only string connecting humans to their lofty dreams and aspirations in life – the very essence of existence.



In a post by the Senior Special Assistant to the President in the Vice President’s Office, Laolu Akande, on his verified Instagram page (@laoluakande4real) yesterday titled THE VALUE OF PURPOSE he said there are more productive ways to influence the political process and national development than resorting to the negative energy.

Nigerians are known all over the world for their excellence in all fields of endeavor – sports, sciences, arts, entertainment and the likes – largely because of their commitments to excellence, dedication, and determination to succeed despite all odds.

The Vice President’s aide has charged Nigerians to imbibe these virtues in all tasks and in life.

Using the award-winning Nigerian-American kickboxer, Kamaru Usman, whose exploits in his profession is well-acclaimed across the globe as a good example for Nigerians, the Presidential aide says on his Instagram page “It’s the amount of force and enthusiasm that we bring to our assignment in life that matters.

The force consists of hard work, grit & gifts and talents bothering on competence and capacity.” He said if young people in Nigeria can translate their “positive attitude, responses, energy and integrity” into national issues, the country will be better for it.

From Akande’s IG page one can see he has over 216 pictures and videos relating to the activities of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN. He also occasionally uses his page to promote nuggets, inspirational, and spiritual quotes aimed at inspiring Nigerians.

