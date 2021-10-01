By Sylvester Kwentua

The Temple Company, a consulting agency and creative powerhouse for talents in the art, sports, entertainment and media sectors, is set to take Independence Day celebrations to a whole new level, starting from the year 2022.

This was made known by the entertainment’s company executives, when they held a press conference on Friday, in Lagos.

October 1 every year, is meant to be a day for Nigerians to celebrate their country’s independence, but according to Idris Olorunnimbe, founder, the Temple Company, Nigerians virtually spend the day sleeping, eating and staying at home. This is what his company wishes to stop, starting next year October.

“The Lagos independence festival of excellence, L.I.F.E, starting Oct 1, 2022, is a festival intended to change the narratives on how people view Nigeria’s Independence Day celebrations. Go to countries like the USA, you will notice that every July 1st, there is always a carnival-like type of celebration, but here in Nigeria, we just view our independence day as an ordinary day. Starting next year, we intend organizing a three day festival, which has packages both for the children and adults. We intend using the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, to host these three days activities, because of the significant link the hotel has with Nigeria’s independence. We are also talking with the Lagos state government to partner with us, as this festival is a Lagos thing, and Lagos is for all of us.” Idris informed.

Speaking more on the festival, Ezekiel Adamu, CEO/MD, Balmoral group, an events management company, who was also present at the conference, explained what people should really expect in the festivals.

“Everything about this three day event is all about Nigeria, as we will encourage made in Nigeria products. We can’t wait for the government to provide solutions every time, we have to help in our way, hence our intentions to organize an event that will be Nigerian in appearance and in programs. The event is for everyone, it’s an impacting event. This is an event that will promote made in Nigeria products and services, as we want every Nigerian to participate. For those who wish to lodge at the Federal Palace hotel, they will do that at a subsidized price, and this will be made possible, as there is going to be an element of sponsorship, which will help us bring down the cost on intending participants. People can also participate in the events on television, from anywhere in the world, if they can’t make it to the festival. The event is for everyone to attend, and there will be no classification, as we are all Nigerians. We want people to think of excellence whenever they hear of Nigeria. As a matter of fact, one of the events that will happen at the festival is an amateur night, where talents will be discovered and groomed and promoted. With our studios, we nurture talents and groom them, and by the next festival year, we will come and showcase the talents that were discovered the previous year and how well they have gone.” Ezekiel added.

On how far the Lagos state government is willing to partner with them, Idris revealed that “we are in conversation with the Lagos state government, and they have shown very keen interest to support the festival. We believe Nigeria should be celebrated, hence why we are doing this. We want to tell the world the story about Nigeria’s excellence, and it takes all of us to change the narrative of Nigeria.