By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Chairman, Onyenucheya Foundation, Comrade Chukwuemeka Onyenucheya, weekend, described The SUN Public Service Award 2020 given to the Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Mr. Chinedum Orji as mirroring the collective desires of Abians for visionary leadership and equally mirrors the potentials of Abians which can be harnessed by such leadership.

Onyenucheya, while speaking to journalists from the sidelines of the 18th edition of the SUN Awards which held at Eko Hotels and Suite, Lagos, congratulated Mr. Orji for emerging winner of ‘The SUN Public Service Award 2020’, describing it as a positive and commendable acknowledgement of his outstanding leadership qualities.

He said: “I wish to congratulate Mr. Chinedum Orji for emerging winner of the prestigious’ SUN Public Service Award’ for 2020. I liken this award to a mirror from which we can see both our collective desires for a visionary leadership and our collective potentials which such visionary leadership can harness.

“The SUN Public Service Award to Mr. Orji shows that what leadership requires bringing about a better society is energy, vision, and determination and not lengthy stay in office. In other words, the Abia Speaker has brought quality leadership to bear in delivering to Abians good governance and development.”

The Chukwuemeka Onyenucheya Foundation boss also eulogised The SUN for initiating the award explaining that such gestures from the Press serves as motivation to elected public officials to give their best while in office as they are indeed like lights which cannot be hidden especially if they perform excellently.

The Managing Director of The SUN Publishing Ltd, publishers of The SUN, Mr Onuoha Ukeh, while presenting a letter announcing the award to the Speaker, said that Abia’s 7th Assembly, under the leadership of Mr. Orji as the 11th Speaker, has enacted several commendable legislation that would enhance and drive good governance, development and justice in the State.

The newspaper CEO declared that “The SUN Public Service Award is given to that man or woman who has made exceptional giant strides in public service and thereby giving hopes for a greater Nigeria.