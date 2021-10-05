The pursuit of success often takes one around dark, winding roads, and that’s when most people retreat. However, Bobby Trill opines that those in pursuit of their passion are the ones who keep marching forward. He says, “Success is elusive, and its pursuit can get exhausting at times. But if you genuinely love what you’re doing, you will never give up.”

Bobby Trill is a serial entrepreneur in the cannabis industry. He is involved with companies such as Bloom Network, ONI Seed Co, and Trilogy 710, among others. Trill explains that he fell in love with cannabis at a young age. As he garnered experience, he realized that many of the things he loved faded away, but cannabis remained. This, coupled with the incredible physical and mental benefits he saw people reap from cannabis use, prompted him to pursue his undying love.

Bobby Trill says that his life consisted of many lows until he decided to pursue the cannabis business. By the age of 20, he was addicted to drugs and substances that led him down a dark path. At the lowest point in his life, he decided to make a change. And that’s when he realized that he needed to put all his focus into something he loved to make it big in life. This realization transformed his life, and now, he urges people to pursue their passions in order to succeed.

Trill explains, “Pursuing your passion means that you never tire of learning and discovering new things. This, in turn, ensures that you have your finger on the pulse of everything happening in your field. Furthermore, you are more willing to work at something you love than something you find exhausting.

With your passion being your profession, you are always motivated to keep pushing forward; it never feels like work.” Even as he advocates for pursuing your passion, Bobby Trill also highlights the importance of mindset. He explains that without the right outlook and attitude, you will only get so far.

Everything Bobby Trill has learned in life and business has ascertained the importance of building a career around passion. Trill found his passion under dire circumstances, and he urges people to take time to find theirs.