The humour awards (THA) has announced on social media that Denrele and Mizvick are the hosts of THA’s maiden edition scheduled for Sunday 14th November 2021 at the Balmoral Hall, Federal palace hotel, Lagos.

The thrilling duo will add their stage glam to the remarkable performances set to break the ice of the first edition. The maiden edition of THA is set to be a prominent award ceremony that recognizes and celebrates comedians and humorists in Africa with splendid musical and comedy performances from your favourite acts.

The versatile Nigerian TV host and actor Adenrele Oluwafemi Edun popularly known as Denrele started his career at a very young age. His portfolio boasts of unrivalled interviews with Industry Greats such as the American diva Beyoncé, Tyler Perry, Forrest Whittaker, Cuba Gooding, Ameriie, Lil Kim, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Joe, The Sugababes, Akon, just to mention but a few. He has hosted several major concerts in Brazil, Dubai, Malaysia, Zambia, Nairobi, Tanzania, SouthAfrica, USA and more.

In 2017, DENRELE was featured on CNN International’s most-watched #AfricanVoices feature. This ran for 3 weeks nonstop, with the hashtag #DenreleOnCNN garnering over 50 million impressions on Twitter. He has been a speaker on the Google panel with Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google where he discussed about Youth Driving Change in Africa.

In 2019 he was sought by the Oscar Award-winning International Hollywood filmmaker Larry Charles to feature extensively in “Dangerous World of Comedy” currently streaming on Netflix.

He has worked with top entertainment channels like Soundcity, Channel O Africa and MtvBase.

Victoria Eze popularly known as Mizvick is a Nigerian Media Personality. Mizvick started her career as a model where she worked with several multinational brands. She has hosted the red carpet of some of big events in Nigeria such as the Headies, Bovi Man on Fire, Lords of the Ribs, Rhythm Unplugged, Ay Live, amongst others.

In 2015, Mizvick started working with HipTv where she hosted her weekly radio show “Street Hop”. In 2021, another show called ‘Twisted’ was launched on HipTv with Mizvick as the host.

In 2019, she started working with Multichoice where she became the Host of ‘Unlocked’, #BbnUnlocked is a Big Brother Naija weekly recap show, where she brings the gist of the BBN house and sits with the evicted housemates for a chat. The show is currently on its third season.

The Humour Awards is set to be the biggest comedy award ceremony in Africa