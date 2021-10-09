It was another night filled with glowing tributes, wonderful speeches, and fond recollections of the memory of the recently departed Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo in Benin City, Edo State.

The event, one in a line of many leading up to the final internment of the great billionaire businessman and exceptional philanthropist, was held by the family and attracted a wide array of close family, friends, business associates and distinguished dignitaries who came from far and near to grace the occasion.

The esteemed royal houses of the Bini and Warri Kingdom were also ably represented by a coterie of royal high chiefs. Incidentally, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, who is married to the first child of the deceased, had a powerful delegation whose spokesman Chief Mene Brown, the Ogwa-Olusan of Warri kingdom paid effusive tributes to the memory of Captain Hosa describing him as a man who it was obvious had the hand of God upon his life.

Mene recounted his warm interactions with Captain Hosa years earlier when he was sent as a royal emissary to negotiate the hand of his daughter in marriage and how he was struck by the blessed and kind nature of Captain Hosa. He prayed for the repose of his soul and fortitude for the family to bear the loss of their patriarch.

Captain Hosa was buried in Benin on Friday October 8 this year.