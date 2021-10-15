File photo of APC primaries in Oshodi, Lagos.

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin, the capital of Kwara state is already agog ahead of tomorrow’s state Congress as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)are set for state congresses of their respective parties tomorrow.

Meanwhile,Kwara State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday sworn-in the newly elected local government chairmen across the 16 local government areas ahead of Saturday’s state congress.

Already,the former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki and immediate past Governor, Alh Abdulfatah Ahmed and other topnotch of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party are already in Ilorin ahead of the exercise.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that aggrieved members of the ruling party are prepared to conduct a parallel state Congress tomorrow to Slug it out with the governor’s mainstream party .

A member of House of Representatives, representing Ilorin East and Ilorin South, Alh Cook Olododo in the aggrieved faction confirmed to Saturday Vanguard that there would be parallel congress in the ruling party.

“We are prepared to hold a parallel congress tomorrow, that much I can assure you ,let’s wait and see what happens. “He stressed

Also,according to the statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of PDP, Tunde Ashaolu,the State Congress of the party will hold at Atlantic Events Palace, Ilorin, the State capital, beginning from 9 am.

Meanwhile the parallel congresses of the ruling All Progressives Congress will hold in the factional state secretariat along Flower Garden ,GRA ilorin and the government secretariat along Commissioners way,GRA Ilorin.

Also , a chieftain of APC, Barrister Anthony Towoju, administered the oath of office and allegiance on the chairmen and secretaries of the 16 local governments in the state on behalf of the party .

At the brief event in Ilorin, the state caretaker chairman of APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Samari congratulated the new officials on their victories at the last local government congress.

“On behalf of the leader of the party in Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, I want to congratulate our local government chairmen and secretaries on your victories at the last local government congress. This victory is a victory for all of us. Some of you contested against one another. Try to embrace everybody. Try to make peace. Try to work and make the party waxing stronger in the state,” Samari advised.

The chairman urged them to be magnanimous in victory and embrace all members of the party in their domains.

Samari advised the new executives to work towards consolidating on the successes of the party in their respective local government areas.

The chairmen are: Sheu Yahaya (Asa); Abubakar Adamu Doo (Baruten); Muhammed Kudu Dumagi (Edu); Awelewa Olawale (Ekiti); Abdullateef Kadir (Ifelodun); Abeeb Ajibola (Ilorin East); Ambali Jaji (Ilorin South); Suleiman Tejidini (Ilorin West); Azeez Yakub (Irepodun); Segun Awogbade (Isin); Ismail Dio Mora (Kaiama); Adebayo Jimoh (Moro); Adekunle Moshood (Offa); Gbadebo David (Oke-Ero); Kamar Akanbi (Oyun) and Muhammed Alhaji Swasun (Patigi).

The swearing in came hours after APC stakeholders across the state held a parley in Ilorin, the state capital, pledging a peaceful state congress on Saturday.

The parley was attended by Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi; House of Assembly and cabinet members; party elders; and representatives of the party from Abuja.