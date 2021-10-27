An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court Wednesday sentenced a 19-year-old man, Lekan Alaka, to three months imprisonment for stealing plastic chairs worth N91,200 from Mount Zion Anglican Church.

The police charged Alaka, whose address was not given with theft.

Magistrate Olajumoke Somefun held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.



Somefun sentenced Alaka to three months imprisonment with an option of N100, 000 fine.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Olakunle Shonibare told the court that the convict committed the offence on Oct. 23, at about 4.30 a.m. at Mount Zion Anglican Church, Leme area in Abeokuta.

Shonibare said the convict scaled the church fence and stole 24 pieces of plastic chairs worth N91,200 property of Mount Zion Anglican Church.



He said the convict was arrested by vigilance officers in the community while he was trying to escape with the stolen items.



He said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 415 of the Criminal Law of Ogun, 2006.

Vanguard News Nigeria