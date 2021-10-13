.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola has urged the higher institutions to emphasize technical education and vocational skills, saying it is the way out of the growing unemployment in the country.

Oyetola, who spoke at the 7th Combined Convocation Ceremony of the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 sessions and Award of Certificates, Diplomas and Prizes of the Osun College of Technology, Esa-Oke, Osun, tasked higher institutions in the country on academic excellence and advancement of technology-driven innovations.

He said, “Universities and colleges must wake up from slumber and brace up to their responsibilities at rescuing the country by bridging the gaps of palpable technology-based deficits.

“It is incumbent on the technology-based institutions to invest more in researches, innovations and entrepreneurial skills to drive their vision to fruition. The nation has been looking forward to Universities and Colleges of Technology to win the ongoing war against unemployment.”

The Governor charged the young graduates to look inward for their innate talents and combine them with the kernels of character, knowledge and entrepreneurship acquired in the course of their academic studies to impact and transform the country.

Earlier, the Rector of the institution, Dr. Samson Adegoke, charged the graduands to apply the entrepreneurial skills acquired in all they do after their graduation.

The wife of the Governor, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola, Prof. Olu Aina, Elder Kunle Odeyemi, Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Olabomi and Mr Bode Adediji was conferred with the fellowship award of the institution.