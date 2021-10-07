.Confirms Coker-Odusote as substantive GM LASIMRA

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has said technology is crucial to the Smart City project of the state and called on key stakeholders in the private sector to collaborate as partners to create a Lagos that works for all.

Sanwo-Olu, therefore, expressed his administration’s commitment to greatly invest in technology, which according to him is critical to the development of the state and nation in general.

The governor, stated this on Tuesday, at the 2021 Stakeholders Conference of Lagos State Infrastructure, Maintenance and Regulatory Agency, LASIMRA, with the theme: ‘Lagos State Metro and Smart City Initiative: The Future of Technological Infrastructure.”

Sanwo-Olu stated that the state will emulate Singapore and other countries that use modern technology for massive infrastructure development, while also collaborating with the private sector.

According to him: “If Lagos is to sustain its Centre of Excellence status in the country, vital infrastructural development is critical to achieving human capital development. The economic impact that infrastructure improvement has on nation building cannot be over-emphasised.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu during the conference also confirmed the acting General Manager of LASIMRA, Engr. (Mrs) Abisoye Coker-Odusote, as substantive General Manager of the agency.

Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr. Hakeem Fahm, noted that in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda, the state will leverage technology to provide infrastructure to boost the state economy, improve security, enhance efficient service delivery in all sectors and traffic management in a bid to achieve a Smart City and to make Lagos a 21st Century economy.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyooye during plenary, said the State Government was committed to the Smart City Project to reduce crime, increase investment among other things.

Coker-Odusote, said it is not surprising that in Lagos State, the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led government through LASIMRA, keen on making Lagos the fortress of digital enterprise, an urban hub for innovation and commerce and a fertile market for imperial investment.

She said: “In line with Mr. Governor’s T.H.E.M.E.S. Policy Agenda, repositioning Lagos State as a smart city is an integral aspect of this administration; with a well-designed roadmap, the administration has been working hard to improve the efficiency of services and eliminate redundancies in major sectors to promote an enabling environment for business, as well as residents.”

