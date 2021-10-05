By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state on Tuesday brought the long awaited cheery news to teachers in the state as he said that the pending promotion letters will be released by the state Universal Basic Education Board shortly, ending years of stagnation of teachers promotion.

He added that the promotions to the benefitting Teachers would be cash backed according to their grades.

This is contained in a press statement issued by his Chief Press secretary Rafiu Ajakaye on the celebration of Teachers day in Ilorin yesterday.

The statement said,”Very soon, authorities of the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board will release the pending promotion letters for the teachers, ending the years of stagnation.

“We will also back same with relevant monetary benefits befitting their grade levels.”

The governor therefore assured teachers in the state that their welfare would remain his priority based on the available resources.

“I reassure our teachers of the commitment of our administration to prioritize their welfare as resources permit as well as respect them for what they do for humanity.”He said.

He also urged the teachers to hold their heads high because of the uniqueness and nobility of their profession saying that nothing can truly compensate them for what they do for human civilizations.

“On this day and always, I send my respect and commendations to our teachers who give their all to grow generations of leaders across every field of human endeavor.

“Our world would be a den of ignorance with its attendant consequences if not for the noble roles of the teacher,” the statement added.