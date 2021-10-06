Benin City (05/10/2021) The Edo State Government has unveiled the first batch of Edo Supporting Teachers to Achieve Results (EdoSTAR) Teaching Fellows to strengthen the teaching corps in the state. The unveiling event which coincided with World Teachers Day was held at New Era College, Benin City.

The over 1000 fellows who are drawn from the 18 local government areas of Edo State were unveiled by the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki in a ceremony attended by key stakeholders in the education sector drawn from the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (Edo SUBEB), Universal Basic Education Board (UBEC), Religious and Traditional Institutions as well as civil society.

The event coincided with Teachers Day, a day set aside by UNESCO to highlight the contribution of teachers to society. Teachers Day was celebrated with the theme, “Teachers at the heart of education recovery: this year.

EdoSTAR program is a unique three-year professional fellowship designed for teachers (and aspiring teachers) within the state to strengthen the quality of teaching staff and fill existing teacher gaps in state-owned schools particularly in schools located in rural, riverine, and remote communities.

Speaking at the event, Governor Obaseki noted that “True to our vision, this Fellowship Program was diligently put together by our team to meet the educational needs that we have identified at the basic education level in Edo State. Through education sector reform, we are developing a competent workforce that will not only fill up positions but also help us build the Edo State of our dream.”

Also speaking at the event, the Executive Chairman, Edo SUBEB disclosed that “the EdoSTAR fellowship program will expose aspiring teachers to professional teaching skills and academic learning opportunities that will enable them to effectively deliver quality education fit for the 21st Century and beyond.” She presented the scorecard of the State basic education programme, EdoBEST while pointing out the complementary role that the infusion of more teachers into the system will have on the quality of basic education in Edo State.

One of the EdoSTAR fellows, Miss Patience Edeghawe from Esan West local government area said, “I am one of the N-Power teachers who were disengaged before this administration, but Governor Obaseki reinstated us and has given us the opportunity to pursue our dream as teachers.”

At the end of the programme, fellows who exhibit leadership, commitment and passion for the job are to be absorbed into the Edo State Civil Service as permanent teachers.