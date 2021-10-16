By Ike Uchechukwu

The Director General of Teachers Continuous Training Institute (TCTI) Biase, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, has disclosed that the Institute would bridge the gap that currently exists in teacher’s continuous professional development in Nigeria and West Africa through quality re-training programmes.

Prof. Adedoja stated this yesterday at the induction workshop for newly appointed principal officers and directors of the Institute, which took place at Ibogo, Biase local government area of Cross River State.

He said TCTI aims to create an academic atmosphere that will promote high quality teaching and learning to keep teachers up to date with the learning needs of schools.

He also added that it would attract high quality entrants into the teaching profession and produce learners that can excel in all internal and external assessment as part of teachers development.

To achieve this, the DG noted that the management and staff of the Institute must be trained and exposed to modern ways of running and sustaining a world class educational institution like the TCTI.

He also explained that the Institute would not award the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) nor the bachelor’s degree in Education, but would focus on the re-training of all categories of teachers towards professional and self development.

His words : “Any professional all over the world would be required to update his or her knowledge in the profession he or she is known for.

“As teachers that are training and teaching children in various subjects in primary, junior and senior secondary schools, they need to update their knowledge and skills in the art and science of teaching.

” This is why the TCTI Biase is established by the government of Cross River State under the able leadership of His Excellency the Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade.

“The Institute is not to produce graduates for the Nigeria Certificate in Education or bachelor’s, master’s, Ph.D in education. Research have shown that teachers who are in the field are not current in programme offerings. They are not current in the skills and knowledge of teaching and how even the students would learn.

“TCTI will provide the enabling environment… If you look around, the state of the art facilities – classrooms, laboratories, including the establishment of TCTI demonstration school is an impetus to the development of teacher education, not only in Nigeria, but in the entire world.

“The induction we are doing today is for principal officers and directors of the Institute who are the foundation and pioneer principal officers and directors. If you are employed to provide environment for re-training of personnel you too must be up-to-date,” he said.