By Femi Bolaji

The All Progressives Congress APC, in Taraba state has conducted its rescheduled state Congress on Sunday despite a court order restraining the party from conducting the congress.

Vanguard gathered that the congress which held in the outskirts of Jalingo, the state capital was conducted amidst tight security.

It was also gathered that the Incumbent Chairman of the party, Ibrahim El-Sudi retained his seat through an affirmative action.

A federal high court siting in Jalingo had last week Thursday ordered the party to maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of the motion ex-parte brought before it by some members of the party.

Efforts to reach the state Chairman of the party, El-Sudi via telephone proved abortive as his phone was switched off