By Chioma Onuegbu

Gunmen suspected to be Sea pirates on Thursday attacked and abducted four fishermen in Ibaka, Mbo local government area of the Akwa Ibom state.

The victims comprising three Ghanaians and one Nigerian were said to be kidnapped just behind the Nigerian Navy, Forward Operation Base (FOB) in Ibaka waterways on their way to the Sea for fishing expedition.

A lawyer representing some of the fishermen, Ogunbiyi Oluwajuwon who disclosed this to newsmen in Uyo on Friday said the hoodlums attacked four separate boats and carted away their outboard engines in an operation that lasted for several hours.

According to Oluwajuwon, the kidnappers have demanded the sum of N2.5million ransom as condition for their release.

He said ” On Tuesday 28th September 2021 in the morning fishermen from Ibaka going to sea for fishing were attacked by Sea Pirates just behind the Nigerian Navy FOB base in Ibaka waterways and operated for hours.

“They attacked four separate boats and carted away their Outboard Engines and Kidnapped 4 persons amongst them are three Ghanaian and one Nigerian who are currently in their custody. The kidnappers are demanding for the sum of 2.5m before they can be released”

Oluwajuwon who lamented that the attack on fishermen by Sea pirates is becoming a daily occurrence in the area, said that some fishermen have stopped going to Sea for fear of being kidnapped

“Last week more than 5 boats were attacked and over Seven persons were kidnapped. It took the payment of N4million before they were released.

“The activities of these Sea pirates have crippled fishing activities in the Ibaka Community and its environs as Fishermen could not go for fishing due to fear of being attacked.

“In Ibeno last week more than 10 outboard engines were seized by the sea pirates. The Akwa Ibom waterways are no longer safe again” he lamented.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr .Odiko Macdon when contacted for comments simply responded, “I don’t have any such information yet”

Vanguard News Nigeria