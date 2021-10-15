By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-CHIEF Jude Okeke has said the judgement of the Supreme Court yesterday, did not remove him from office as Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance,APGA.

Reacting to the judgement which affirmed the former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria,CBN,Prof. Charles Soludo as candidate of APGA, Okeke said the claims in some quarters that he was removed was a misinterpretation of the judgement of the nation’s apex court.

To this end,Okeke, in a statement Thursday night, through the national publicity secretary of his APGA-led faction,Ikechukwu Chukwunyere,said he remains the party’s chairman.

“Following the judgment of the Supreme Court earlier today on the lingering APGA crisis and the full briefing of our lawyers, it has become imperative that we state as follows:That APGA is still firmly under the leadership of High Chief Jude Okeke as the Supreme Court did not nullify his chairmanship of the party,”the statement read.

According to the statement,”What the Supreme Court nullified was the judgment of the Kano Court of Appeal on the basis that issues of political party leadership tussle is non-justiciable, but Kano Court of Appeal did not make Chief Jude Okeke Chairman and the Supreme Court did not nullify the NEC meeting decision that appointed him Chairman of APGA.”

It also said,”The Supreme Court declared that issues of political party squabbles are non-justiciable hence did not declare Victor Oye as Chairman of APGA and neither did the Court of Appeal, Kano Division.”

The faction said,”That the Deputy National Chairman of the Party, Alhaji Rabiu Aliyu has conceded to the Chairmanship of the Party of Chief Jude Okeke in line with the decision of the Supreme Court that internal party squabbles of political parties are non-justiciable and can only be resolved by political parties.”

It said,” the removal of Edozie Njoku from office by NEC of our party still remains valid as this issue of his removal was never decided by the Court and still remains unchallenged.”

The statement added:That High chief Jude Okeke, as National Chairman, shall be calling a meeting of all relevant APGA stakeholders to resolve all pending leadership issues in line with the judgment of the Supreme Court.

“That all APGA members should hold fast and remain resolute as we shall overcome in the end.”