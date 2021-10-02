Chairman, Board of Trustees of the National Association of Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners, NANTMP, Alhaji Dr Adamu Shehu Bashiru has appeals to the Delta State Government to continue to recognize Dr Nelson O. Idiakpona as State Chairman of the body

He stressed that there was need for the body to work closely with the ministry of health to check unethical conduct of members, certify them and monitor their activities for better practice of traditional medicine in the state.

In a letter addressed to the Executive Secretary of the Delta State Traditional Medicine Board, Alhaji Bashiru clarifies that it was only the BOT of the body that is saddled with the responsibility of conducting elections into state chapters and that Dr Nelson Idiakpona was the only and authentic Delta State chapter of the body which the state government should work with to move traditional medicine practice forward.

He emphasized that with the intervention of Dr Hajiya Zainab, Director, Traditional Alternative and Complementary Medicine, Federal Ministry of Health in some pending disputes in Court over the leadership of the Delta State chapter of the body, he has directed his solicitors to withdraw the pending suits in the interest of peace amongst members, urging all to work with Dr Nelson Idiakpona and not Dr Abilo Odogwu, whom he said is not recognize as member or executive of the body yet and so cannot be Chairman of NANTMP in Delta State.

Meanwhile, Delta State Chairman of NANTMP, Dr Nelson Idiakpona has sent notice of elections into the Executive Councils of the 25 local government areas of the state to the Delta State Traditional Medicine Board, promising to furnish the ministry of health and the board with names of elected and successfully inaugurated officials of the body in the 25 LGAs to the Board and Ministry of Health in due course.

Addressing newsmen in Warri recently, Dr Idiakpona informed further that the Association would be organizing Traditional Medicine Exhibition between October 2021 and June 2022, explaining that the exhibition would be in three venues, one in each of the three senatorial districts in the state.

The NANTMP chairman promised to work closely with the Traditional Medicine Board by allocating stands to the Board for smooth monitoring of practitioners during the exhibitions.

He added that with effect from October 2021, the NANTMP task force shall swing into action to verify relevant documents of traditional medicine practitioners, their certificates and operational licenses, calling on the State Traditional Medicine Board to support his executive in carrying out the onerous task.

Dr Idiakpona added further that the body was organizing a seminar for practitioners in November 2021 with the theme: ‘Standard Production Ethics, Packaging, Plant Collection and Medicine,’ calling for government support to be able to get things done towards propelling the body on the path of excellent health delivery.

Vanguard News Nigeria