SUPER SUNDAY: Top of table up for grabs, as Liverpool host Man City

Liverpool welcome reigning Premier League champions Manchester City to Anfield in a blockbuster Super Sunday clash on Matchday 7

Both teams have been impressive in the league this season with Liverpool in 2nd after 6 games (4W, 2D) and rank 1st for goals scored in the league with 2.5 goals per game. While Man City sit in 6th place (4W, 1D, 1L), having kept the most clean sheets (5), and rank 2nd for big chances created (17), falling behind today’s opponents, who have created 20 big chances in six games.

Both teams come into this fixture off the back of different fortunes in the Champions League midweek. Man City fell 2-0 to a Messi-inspired PSG, while Liverpool recorded a comfortable 1-5 away victory at Porto. Their sixth game scoring at least three in a row.

Man City have had the upper hand in their last four meetings with Liverpool (2W, 1D, 1L), with the Cityzens handing out a 4-1 thrashing of Liverpool at Anfield in February, but would be wary about Liverpool’s firepower, as the Reds attackers (Salah, Mane, Jota) have scored 11 league goals among themselves in the league this season.

Both managers were complimentary of each other during their pre-match conferences, with Klopp labelling City as “the best team in Europe”, while Guardiola hailed Klopp for making him a better manager.

Events on the pitch will be far from cordial and complementary in a highly charged affair, with Liverpool looking to avenge the February defeat, and will be looking to the Anfield crowd to back the Reds as they seek to continue their unbeaten run in the league.

The return of Brazilian Roberto Firmino will be a huge boost for Liverpool, as the striker scored two goals on his return from injury in the 5-1 midweek demolition of Porto in the Champions League.

Recent Form

Man City: LWWDW

Liverpool: WDWWW

Injuries

Man City: Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ilkay Gundogan, Benjamin Mendy ( under criminal investigation)

Liverpool: Harvey Elliott, Thiago Alcantara, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Possible Outcome: Liverpool have scored the most goals, while City have kept the most clean sheets. Something has got to give today. A draw or win for Liverpool.

