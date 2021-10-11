.

By Chinasa Afigbo

It takes time and dedication to be celebrated outside one’s home country. Sunny Okonkwo, an ardent storyteller, producer and CEO of Libra Scale Production has been recently recognized in the US for his genuine creativity in telling real African stories through movies. His movie ‘INBRED’ was acquired by Bebop TV, New York. A year later, in 2021, INBRED received awards in Best International Production and Best Producer for the African category. One of his works is a documentary set to temper how prostitution is regarded in Nigeria

Sharing his brief profile, Sunny Okonkwo said, “I am an economist and fashion enthusiast with a passion for acting, scriptwriting, and movie production. I have produced and acted in a couple of films. I am from Anambra state.”

Okonkwo first started as an actor before studying at the London Film Academy. After that, he launched professionally as a producer in 2012.

Speaking on his new award in America, Okonkwo said, “My film “INBRED” was acquired by Bebop TV in New York, US. Then a year later in 2021, it was nominated in four categories at the BEBOP TV Award for Viewer’s choice award. I won the best international production and best Producer African Category. The other two categories were the best actress and best supporting actor, which we lost.”

One of the new movies he is working on is “Happy For Your Loss” still in its post-production stage. The movie is about the ills of politics and politicians in society. Another is an investigatory documentary concerning a brothel in the north.

The moviemaker also revealed his plans to work in partnership with an international company in America on a project that will be out in March 2022. The movie, Okonkwo said, was shot with the international audience in mind. “There won’t be a premiere for this one; we are looking to air it on top movie platforms, possibly Netflix.”

On what was on his mind when he started work on the investigatory documentary of a brothel, Okonkwo said, "My objective is to humanize being sexualized and prostitution in Africa. I want to tell the other side of the story. I want to put a human face to brothels."