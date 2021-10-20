Sundry Foods Group has increased its footprint in the foods industry with opening of a retail outlet in Port-Harcourt, in a bid to drive economic growth and job creation across the country.

Speaking at the official opening of Sundry Foods Stand Alone Pizza Jungle Store in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nduka Mokwunye, Head, Marketing, of the Group, said the Group has contributed immensely in growing the country’s economy by creating several outlets of its food services offering, leading to job opportunities for Nigerians.

Mokwunye said the Group currently operates pizza jungles out of 26 locations across the country, even as he explained that the Stand-Alone Pizza Jungle being launched in Port Harcourt was the first in the planned coverage of the country with pizza service offering by his organization.

He said that the new initiative by his organization has provided employment opportunity to a significant number of highly skilled Nigerians, empowered through training to offer world class services.

According to him, Sundry Foods Group is an indigenous food services organization that recognizes the link between skilled manpower and qualitative outcome, just as he said that many talented unemployed abound

in the country, adding that Sundry Foods is delighted to create a platform that would launch them forward for the good of the economy.

“We have 26 pizza Jungle stores across the country and each store has a significant number of employees trained to offer world class services in food business. We don’t just hire employees we train them to meet high standards that we have adopted in our service offerings. By so doing, we can claim confidently that we are contributing immensely to the economy of this country.

“We have large presence in Port Harcourt, as well as other major centres of business across the country. Since our business operation commenced here in Port Harcourt, it’s only fair we test run the standalone pizza jungle here. The plan is to get it right from here and then spread to other locations.”