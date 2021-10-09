.

Lieutenant-General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council at the Republican Palace, received the credentials of Ambassador Safiu Olukayode Olaniyan as accredited Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Sudan on Monday, 4th October 2021 in the presence of the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Maryam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi.

The President of the Sovereignty Council, during the ceremony, expressed his appreciation to the Nigerian government for its constant keenness to advance the peace process in Sudan.

In a press statement, the Nigerian Ambassador expressed his happiness and readiness to work in Sudan effectively to push forward the strategic relations between the two countries, stressing his country’s keenness to strengthen relations and open prospects for joint cooperation between Sudan and Nigeria.

The Nigerian Ambassador affirmed his country’s full support for the democratic transition in Sudan, indicating the importance of developing bilateral relations between the two countries, praising the efforts of the transitional government to support peacebuilding operations.

Ambassador Safiu O. Olaniyan served as Consul General in Douala, Cameroon before being appointed as Nigerian Ambassador to Sudan a few months ago. His impressive performance in Cameroon is being polished by the present High Commissioner of Nigeria in Cameroon, Ambassador Abayomi Olonisakin.

Vanguard News Nigeria