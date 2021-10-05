By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

THE expanded National Executive Council of the Joint Health Sector Unions, JOHESU, and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations, AHPA, have said that the outcome of their meeting with the Federal Government on Wednesday will determine if they would proceed on the planned strike or not.

The deadline given to the Federal Government by the health workers to address all the contentious issues or they would withdraw their services in federal government owned health institutions ended at the midnight of October 4.

But the leadership of the health workers after its virtual and physical meeting on Monday said that the strike would be suspended pending the outcome of the Wednesday meeting over the concerns they raised and the sincerity of the government to addressing them.

A communique signed by Chief M.O, Ajorutu, the Acting National Secretary on behalf of the National Chairman of JOHESU, Biobelemoye Josiah on Tuesday, explained that the expanded NEC comprised of the Presidents and General Secretaries of affiliate unions and Professional Associations, NEC members of affiliate unions and JOHESU Chairmen and Secretaries at the State and Branch levels.

The communique read: “The leadership of JOHESU reasoned that it was necessary to give the Federal Government a conducive environment to present an update on developments with regards to the major demands of JOHESU especially in the area of adjustment of CONHESS as it was done with CONMESS while also showing evidence based data of the circularisation of the redress of all highlighted service delivery challenges peculiar to members of JOHESU.

“The expanded NEC lauded the Federal Government for the marginal paradigm shift in resolving some of its demands particularly as it relates the on-going payment of outstanding COVID-19 Special Inducement and Hazard Allowance.

“In a bid to avoid an endless circus show, the leadership of JOHESU needs to make it unambiguously clear that the meeting with the Federal Government on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 will be the ultimate litmus test to evaluate the seriousness of the Federal Government to resolve once and for all, the tortuous subject matter of adjustment of CONHESS which has lingered since January 2, 2014 (almost 8 years) now and also determine the depth of industrial harmony in the Health Sector.

“Finally, NEC-in-Session unanimously adopts a resolution to put on hold the notice of strike action due to expire mid-night today, 4th October, 2021 and wait for the outcome of the meeting with Federal Government on 6th October, 2021 before issuing a fresh notice of fifteen days.

Conclusion

“NEC-in-Session lauds the various efforts of JOHESU leaders and members at all levels towards effective mobilisation so for and their avowed commitment to the struggle for better working conditions, improved healthcare services and social justice for all.”

Vanguard News Nigeria