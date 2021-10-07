Some patients at University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) on Thursday thanked members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD)

for resuming work after the strike they embarked upon since Aug. 2.

The patients said that the doctors, who went on strike over their condition of service, among other issues, should, however, stand by the oath they swore to save lives.

Mr Clement Uyigue, a patient seen at UBUTH in Benin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that as the doctors called off the strike on Oct. 4, patients and Nigerians, in general, expect more commitment from them.

Uyigue advised the doctors to focus on the aim of saving lives, while government made plans to provide the necessary equipment needed for the job.

According to the patient, many people died during the doctors’ strike because they could not access medical attention.

He added that “If saving lives is truly a passion, medical practitioners should not go on strike.

“Secondly, government needs to be more committed to providing equipment for medical practitioner to work.”

Another patient also seen at UBTH, Mrs Idia Orumwense, who said she was excited over the doctors’ resumption, said they have been attending to patients since they resumed.

She said “I am happy doctors have resumed work. The hospital is filled with patients who have been waiting for the strike to be over.

“I thank our doctors for resuming work. I do not know if the Federal Government has agreed to their terms but I thank them.’’

She, therefore, urged the Federal Government to provide the necessary equipment for the hospital to enable the doctors to work better.

Dr Osemeke Ogbe, a Consultant in the Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) ward, advised the Federal Government to provide the doctors’ demands

to enable them to work effectively.

He said “working with old tools would not create any results; we need standard tools and equipment to work.”

The NARD strike followed disagreement with the Federal Government over non-availability of medical equipment

at public tertiary hospitals.

However, a communique signed by the Nigerian Medical Association, Secretary-General Ekpe Philips Uche, after the meeting held among delegates of NMA and NARD on Sunday in Abuja, the NMA advised NARD to stop the ongoing industrial action.

At the meeting, NMA mandated the National Officers Committee, NOC, to ensure the implementation of the memorandum of understanding signed with the Federal Government on August 21.

The association asked NOC to report back to the National Executive Council of NMA periodically on the progress being made in implementing the memorandum of understanding.

NMA also mandated the NOC to continue to interface with the chairmen of the state branches, including the FCT, on the progress being made.

Vanguard News Nigeria