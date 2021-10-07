…As JOHESU appeals to members to wait for report of c’ttee on CONHESS

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Federal Government has set up a seven member committee to fine-tune the salary of health workers in the federal institution.

This was disclosed by the Acting National Secretary of the Joint Health Sector Unions,JOHESU, Comrade M.O, Ajorutu on behalf of the National Chairman of the union, Biobelemoye Josiah through a communique he issued in Abuja on Thursday.

The communique was issued after the meeting of tJOHESU and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations, AHPA, on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to the communique, “JOHESU Leadership reviewed the totality of the meeting of October 6, 2021 at the instance of the Federal Government team comprising of National Salaries Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC), Budget Office, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment (FML&E), Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH), Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSOF), Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), which was graced by JOHESU/AHPA leadership.

“After a thorough evaluation of the meeting, JOHESU/AHPA resolved as follows:

“JOHESU/AHPA applauded the decision of the meeting to guarantee the participation of all the five Trade Unions and AHPA at the sessions relating to matters pertaining to Adjustment of CONHESS, noting with strong emphasis that this guarantees the laudable spirit of participatory industrial democracy.

“JOHESU/AHPA welcomed the constitution of a 7-man technical team at the meeting comprising two (2) Representatives of JOHESU, and one representative each of the National Salaries Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC), Budget Office, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment (FML&E), Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH), Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSOF), Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

“JOHESU/AHPA called on the Technical team to fulfil its mandate of coming up with an acceptable sum dedicated to the utilisation of adjustment of CONHESS within a reasonable timeline.

“JOHESU/AHPA approved the timeline of two (2) weeks in the first instance that was resolved by the committee at the October 6, 2021 meeting as a step in the right direction.

“JOHESU/AHPA mandated the Federal Government team led by the Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment/Chief Conciliator of the Federal Government to ensure that whatever sum was approved for adjustment of CONHESS was accommodated in the 80 Billion Budget proposal for salary adjustment of the Federal Ministry of Health or other sources the Federal Government employs in defraying such emergency expenditure, particularly, because of the tortuous path JOHEUS/AHPA embarked on in the last eight (8) years of agitating for this Adjustment.

“JOHESU/AHPA reminded the FMoH to immediately circularise positions canvassed by JOHESU/AHPA to sanction erring Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Federal Health Institutions that refused to implement the Circular on Consultant Cadre from the office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation for Pharmacists which have been implemented by less than 10 of the 56 FHIs in the country.

“Flowing from the above, leadership under the aegis of JOHESU/AHPA requested that the FMoH should conclude negotiations with JOHESU/AHPA on all other subject matters as epitomised in the demand list of JOHESU/AHPA to the Federal Government.

“Finally, ,JOHESU/AHPA appealed to its members to wait patiently for the outcome of the report of the Technical team on adjustment of CONHESS and other demands as this will realistically form the basis of the next line of action for JOHESU/AHPA in the days to come.”