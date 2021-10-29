By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The National Women Leader of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, Comrade Agnes Adanna Nti has advised women in the union to stop taking the back seat but rather use their God-given potentials as natural good managers, home makers, family builders and peace makers to better the union and the society at large.

She also said that in no distant time, a woman would emerge as the president of the association.

Comrade Nti stated this in her address at the 6th SSANU National Women Conference in Abuja with the theme: Unionism and Gender Challenge in Nigeria.

The three sub-themes of the conference are: Unionism as a major catalyst for women emancipation in Nigeria: a myth or reality? Gender mainstreaming for enhancing women participation in the trade unions. Women, life stages and health concerns.

The SSANU Women leader said that the conference was one of the contributions of women to ensure that the Comrade Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim-led National Administrative Council, NAC, of the association succeeds.

Her words: “This conference will give women the opportunity to be better enlightened, educated, informed and equipped to perform better as mothers in their homes, union and society at large.

Women play pivotal roles in the development and well being of every organization, society and nation. “ No women, no nation.”

“I therefore charge women to stop taking the back seat but rather use their God given potentials as natural good managers, home makers, family builders and peace makers to better the union and the society at large.

“Let us come up and take positions of responsibility and leadership in the union. I see a situation in no distant time where the National President of SSANU, will be a woman. I thank and appreciate NAC and NEC members for believing and supporting SSANU women.”

