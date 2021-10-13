.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Delta State, Chief Fred Adujua has advised Nigerian politicians to stop amassing wealth for themselves to the detriment of the masses.

Ajudua who stated this when he visited the State Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Kate Onianwa, urged politicians to start thinking of adding value to the lives of the masses rather than enriching themselves at the expense of the people.

He said; “life is beautiful when the society becomes better for the privileges one have”, adding that; “all of us have values in us. I, therefore, encourage leaders to do their best to ameliorate the suffering of the people.

“If the money barons of this country are wise they will jettison the temptation of keeping all their monies for themselves. I cannot imagine keeping all the money that I made in life for myself.

“One thing that I have taken from my journey through life is that eternal satisfaction comes from helping others to attain relevance. It’s a great joy to see your own products become successful not directly from your own activities but from the efforts of those that you have helped to attain relevance”.

Speaking further, he said; “let me cease this occasion to appreciate the Governor of Delta State and the incoming President of this country 2023, Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa (he is the next president of this country) for putting a square peg in a square hole. Competence matters. Competence is life, mediocrity is evil”.

In her remarks, Kate Onianwa promised to make Deltans proud using the opportunity given to her as Commissioner in the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Vanguard News Nigeria