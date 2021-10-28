By Olayinka Latona

The yearly international worship event tagged ‘Nations Will Rise And Sing.’ NAWIRAS is set to hold on Sunday 31st , October, 2021 at the International Conference Center, Abuja.

Theme: ‘Kairos ‘The convener, gospel artist and songwriter, Steve Crown in a press statement made available to Vanguard said this year NAWIRAS will feature songs and the Word.

On expectations from the spiritual event, Steve said God is ready to raise generals through the event.

According to him, I was inspired through revelation I received from the Lord a few years ago. He told me He wants to raise a mighty army not just in Nigeria, but from across the world, according to Ezekiel 37:1-10.

In his words: “This has been my source of inspiration and drives: God’s word to me that He’s set to raise Generals across the world through this gathering.”

Guest artists expected to minister on word and songs at NAWIRAS include Tope Alabi, Moses Bliss, Solomon Lange, Mkhululi BheBhe, Pastor Elijah Oyelade, Celestine Donku and Convener of the Early Morning Prayers NSPPD, Pastor Jerry Eze.