By James Ogunnaike

The Bishop of Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Remo Central in Ogun State, Rt. Rev. Olu Akinola has berated the federal government for hoarding the truth about state of the nation from Nigerians.

The Bishop, who spoke at the burial and outing service for Madam Felicia Ambali, mother of Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Politics, Hon. Biyi Adeleye, held at Methodist Church, Isara – Remo, Remo local government area of the State, said the reality of what is happening in the country, is different from what the government is telling Nigerians.

Akinola while saying that truthfulness is no longer the order of the day in the country, urged governments at all levels in the country to tell Nigerians the truth in order for the people to know where to support it.

Bishop Akinola who spoke from the book of Numbers 23 verse 10, admonished Nigerian leaders to be righteous, stressing that righteousness exalt nations from calamities and woes.

His words: “The Lord said the truth is not prevailing in our country again. Unfortunately for us, our leaders are not saying the truth, we don’t know the state of our economy, we don’t know the state of security, we don’t know the state of education, we don’t know the state of health in the country. They will tell us something but what is going in the grassroots is different from what they are feeding the masses with”.

“I just want to plead with the people that are leading us, from the local government to the federal government, they should tell us the true situation of things because what we are seeing is different from what they are telling us. Let them be faithful to the people that voted them to power, so we may know where we need to support them.

” We must be righteous for a better society. Before in this country, people will leave their goods outside and people will take goods and leave money where the goods, but today, the story is different. We must be righteous, our leaders must be righteous for improve and better country,” he said.

He however appealed to the government to take the welfare of the elderly as paramount by paying pensioners as at when due.

In his remark, Governor Dapo Abiodun, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Tokunbo Talabi described the deceased as a great woman whose her seed is part of pillars of the current administration in the State.

While commiserating with children and the family, Abiodun urged them to take solace in the fact that their mother lived a good life.

Adeleye while Speaking to newsmen, said the society and the government at all levels, must take care of elderly who have paid their dues to the development of the country.

He said having commission to look into the welfare of the elderly in society is something government should take serious.