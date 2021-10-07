By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State House of Assembly Thursday demanded an unreserved apology from the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Malam Abubakar Malami over his statement that a state of emergency might be declared in the state due to insecurity.

In a motion of urgent public importance brought by the majority leader of the house, Dr. Nnamdi Okafor, the lawmakers said their constituents have been demanding to know the import of Malami’s statement, adding that there was no reason for the Minister to heighten undue tension in Anambra State.

The resolution passed by the house read: “The Anambra State House of Assembly rejects and condemns the statement credited to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Malam Abubakar Malami that the possibility of declaring a state of emergency in Anambra State cannot be ruled out.

“We call on the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Malami to tender an unreserved apology to Anambra State immediately over his unwarranted suggestion of a state of emergency in Anambra State

“We urge the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhamadu Buhari to reinforce police and security operatives for the protection of the good people of Anambra State”.

Moving the motion earlier, Dr Okafor, who represents Awka South constituency said: “Mr. Speaker, we have been inundated by calls by our constituents and other well meaning Anambra people and I said I must bring this up at the plenary so as to assure out people that we are with them.

“They ordered us to reject in entirety any move by anybody to talk about state of emergency in Anambra State. That statement by the Attorney General was uncalled for. The statement by the AGF created fears and panic in our people..

“What should concern the chief law officer of the country is how to ensure that the growing insecurity across the country is reduced to enable Nigerians enjoy their democracy.

“He should have called for an investigation to find out the cause of insecurity and evolve ways of solving the problem, instead of making the unguarded statement.

“We also want to know what is really going on in Anambra State which has been adjudged as the safest state in the country. For this insecurity to rear its head just few months to the governorship election shows that some people outside this state are behind it”.

All the lawmakers who spoke on the issue, including those from APGA and PDP who recently defected to APC, were unanimous in condemning the threat by the AGF.

