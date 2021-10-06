State of Ajase-Ipo-Omu-Aran-Eruku-Egbe-Kabba road to Kwara enabling armed robbery, kidnapping ― REPS

Task FERMA on urgent rehabilitation

By Levinus Nwabughiogu – Abuja

House of Representatives Tuesday said that the current state of the Ajase-Ipo-Omu-Aran-Eruku-Egbe-Kabba road to Kwara State was providing enabling environment for armed robbers and kidnappers to waylay and subject thousands of road users to untold hardship including untimely death.

Considering a motion titled “Deplorable State of the Road Linking Kwara and Kogi States”, by Hon. Raheem Tunji Olawuyi at the plenary, the House noted that the road from Ajase-Ipo, Kwara State through Omu-Aran to Eruku-Egbe to Kabba in Kogi State was a federal road.

The House also noted that most of the inter-state roads across the country, especially major roads that connect the North to the South, have over the years suffered neglect as a result of non-provision of funds by the authorities concerned.

To this end, the House urged the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to, as a matter of urgency, rehabilitate the road.

It also urged the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to prioritize the completion of the road.

Moving the motion earlier, Hon. Olawuyi expressed worry that no major contribution work had been done on the road for a long time.

He said “No major construction work has been carried out on Omu-Aran to Eruku-Egbe Road for a long time despite series of avoidable accidents that have claimed a lot of lives, as the Road is viable for the transportation of agricultural produce to Urban Cities, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“Motorists going to Kwara State from Abuja or Kabba are often compelled to go en-route Ekiti State because of the pitiable condition of Kabba-Omu-Aran road.

“The current deplorable state of the Ajase-Ipo-Omu-Aran-Eruku-Egbe-Kabba road, provides enabling environment for armed robbers and kidnappers to carry out their heinous activities, thereby subjecting thousands of road users to untold hardship including untimely death.

“The need for urgent intervention by the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to rehabilitate the road as an immediate palliative to reduce the burden of commuters travelling a long distance to access Kwara, which ordinarily takes about two hours but takes five hours through Ekiti”.

Adopting the motion after securing a favorable vote of the majority, the House mandated its Committees on FERMA, Appropriations, Finance and Works to include the fund for the construction of the road in the 2022 budget estimates.

Vanguard News Nigeria