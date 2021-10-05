By Peter Duru

The All Progressives Congress, APC, old and young generation politicians in Benue South District have been locked in supremacy battle over the choice of Comrade Austin Agada as the consensus chairmanship candidate of the party in the forthcoming State Congress.

It was gathered that youthful Comrade Agada, a die hard Senator George Akume’s loyalist, who enjoys the support of majority of the youths of the APC reportedly emerged unopposed as the consensus state chairmanship candidate of the APC after several screenings and in-house agreement.

However his emergence has not gone down well with old generation politicians from his area, (names withheld) where the party zoned the position to, they were said to have prefer a yet to be unveiled older candidate against the choice of the youths.

But determined to have their way, the youths through their spokesman and pioneer APC Zonal Youth Leader in the district, Anthony Adah vowed to resist any move by the old generation politicians to deny them their choice.

Speaking to newsmen on the issue in Makurdi, Mr. Adah said, “recall that prior to the meeting that gave birth to the current APC caretaker executive, there was tension and the party was at the verge of being highjacked by some sponsored people then the Buni led national working committee waded in and arrived at the extention of their tenure and that brought calm and temporary peace.

“Stakeholders were advised on consensus candidates as a means of reducing costs and intra-party skirmishes which so far is working perfectly for us until some small pockets of silent disagreement from some quarters concerning the state chairmanship position.

“The current party chairman was to be give a waiver to contest again but that met stiff opposition from some top notch stakeholders from the district which led to the emergence of Comrade Agada through consensus and now the opposition by old politicians.

“Bear in mind that it is his candidature that is being opposed and not the micro zoning, we would have been quiet if the zoning was questioned by the people concerned.

“Overtime, Comrade Agada progress from one political phase to another and in all, his commitment, dedication and loyalty has played a major role in his wide acceptance, regrettably those opposing him are the old ones who became prominent in politics as teenagers in their days and if they insist on bringing the young people down we will resist it.”