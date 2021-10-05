By Ikechukwu Odu

Nsukka Journalists Foundation, NJF, has called on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State to ensure that the next round of governorship rotation in the state starts with Enugu North Senatorial District.

The Foundation, which is a body of practicing journalists and media professionals anchored their stand on equity, fairness and good conscience, arguing that in sharing arrangements, “it is justified for the last to take first in the second round.”

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of its annual convention christened ‘Building the Nsukka Brand:A Catalyst for Rapid Development,’ at Adada Hall, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, weekend.

The group equally resolved to create an all inclusive and grassroots-driven Nsukka General Assembly that would better serve the overall interest and development of Nsukka cultural zone, adding that it would equally forge a close collaboration among Nsukka socio-cultural/ professional organizations in order to advance the cause of the entire Igbo Nsukka.

While declaring unwavering support for Governor Ugwuanyi of the state, the Foundation equally called on the chairmen of local government areas within Nsukka cultural zone to collaborate with the body to generate and sustain people-centered projects.

While speaking during the convention, Governor Ugwuanyi told members of NJF that he remains committed and focused on Nsukka agenda.

The governor who was represented by the state Commissioner for Environment, Hon Chijioke Edeoga, also bemoaned the negative effects of COVID-19 on global economy, asking members of the Foundation to continue to pray for him.

Earlier in his opening address, the chairman of NJF, Chijioke Amu-Nnadi, urged members of the Foundation to remain focused on the vision of fostering credible, purposeful and robust journalism that informs their immediate and global society on community, cultural and developmental issues.

“Our Foundation is built on our shared and involved professional and cultural interests, the historical vitality of our common patrimony, and driven by opportunity, purpose and promise to impact on our immediate and global community.

“…We must continue to engage with decency and integrity, our political leaders, because they control the instruments of governance, which we require to bring more development to our people,” he said.

While appreciating the continued support of the governor on the welfare and activities of the Foundation, he described him as a man of peace and humility who has unwavering love for NJF.

While speaking on the topic ‘Building Nsukka of Our Dream,’ the Guest Lecturer and a Professor of Law, University of Abuja, Prof. Uwakwe Abugu, said that all hands must be on deck to build Nsukka of our dream.

The don also said that Nsukka as a people needs to beam the search light on the cultural zone as it is now to identify those things that bind the people together such as love for dialects, big political block, natural resources and talents among others.

He also said that for the Nsukka dream to be realized, full potentials and endowment of the people must be harnessed , and the people must equally maximize their God-given opportunities.

While making a case for development of Nsukka Dialect Autography, he said committee of experts should be set up to realize the objective, “adding that Nsukka is blue-chip and superior brand. We have the people, we have the head, we have the size, we have the number. We can go as far as our thought and conviction can take us.”

He also urged the people of the zone to capitalize on their voting block, which he puts at 51.1% to control the political power of the state.

Also in his remarks, the chairman of the occasion and founder, Ingrace INC, Chinedu Onu, urged people of the Nsukka zone to stick to their signature character of honesty and transparency, stressing that they are the hallmark of moral rectitude.

He equally urged the people of the zone to concentrate on improving and celebrating their existing brands to make them globally acceptable and competitive.