By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has urged indigenous Fulanis to speak out against the invasion of Nigerian communities in by alien Fulani herdsmen.

He made the call Wednesday when he received a delegation of Traditional Rulers from Nasarawa State led by the Emir of Keffi, Dr. Shehu Chindoon in Makurdi.

The Royal fathers were in the state to condole the Governor and the Benue State Traditional Council over the ‘hunting expedition’ embarked upon by the Ochi’Doma, Elias Ikoyi Obekpa.

The Governor explained that the “Tiv people, Fulanis and other Nigerians lived together peacefully until foreign Fulanis were allowed to move into the country unchecked to cause the current violence being witnessed in the country.”

On the Benue ranching law, Governor Ortom explained that the law was a win-win for herders and farmers as it prohibits open grazing and cattle rustling, stressing that the law did not spare any offender from prosecution, including the natives.

He commended his Nasarawa State counterpart, Abdullahi Sule for his efforts to ensure peace between the people of the two states, saying that the traditional institution also had a great role to play in that regard.

Leader of the delegation, Dr. Shehu Chindo who also recalled his early days in Makurdi where he attended his primary education, presented a condolence letter to Governor Ortom from the Governor of Nasarawa State, saying the news of Och’Idoma was an unfortunate incident for Benue, Nasarawa and the entire country.

He expressed hope that the “conflict entrepreneurs who are benefitting from the farmers-herders crises will one day regret,” stressing that the Tiv and Fulanis were made by God and cannot separate.

The Emir also expressed appreciation to Governor Ortom for personally attending his coronation and the support he gave for the occasion, even as he prayed God to guide him through his administration.