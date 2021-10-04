By Chioma Onuegbu

THE Apex socio-cultural organization of the South South people, Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has described the resolution of southern governors to join in Value Added Tax, VAT, Supreme Court suit as a welcome development.

National Chairman of PANDEF, Chief Emmanuel Ibok Essien spoke Monday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital while reacting to the governor’s position on the controversial collection of VAT by states during their meeting on Monday in Port-Harcourt.

His words, “The governors resolution on joining the suit is a welcome development. And the implication is that when the Supreme Court makes its pronouncement it will affect all the states that joined in the suit. And if that pronouncement is in favour of the states it means that automatically they will all benefit from the judgement of Court.

“Those States will start collecting VAT, on their own. But if you not joined as a party in the suit, you will not be a beneficiary of that Court judgement given. It means you will now have to go to court again on your own. Therefore, PANDEF’s advice to all the South South States is that they should join as a party to the suit”

