… 64-year-old man defiles six-year-old girl

By Dayo Johnson

A 26-year-old son, Godwin Matthew has macheted his 64-year-old father, Matthew Audu to death in Akure, the Ondo state for giving him the head of a chicken killed to entertain his younger brother.

The state police command spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami in a statement in Akure said that the murder incident was reported at the Ala Police state by the wife of the deceased.

Odunlami said ” on 9th September, 2021, a case of Murder was reported at Ala Divisional Headquarters by one Mrs. Christiana Audu Matthew that her son Godwin Matthew, ’m’, 26 years old left home with his father to the family’s farm.

” lt was later discovered that the young man had macheted his father to death.

” ln the course of interrogation, the suspect stated that on 9th September 2021, his late father directed him to kill a chicken for his brother one Emmanuel Audu ‘m’, 7 years old, for his entertainment, meanwhile, it was only the chicken head that was given to him and this made him kill his father.

Odunlami, also said that a 64-year-old man, Ajayi Awe has been arrested for defiling a six-year-old girl.

According to her ” On 17th of September, 2021, at about 2000hrs, one Mrs. Obademi Fatimah of B11 Daja, Ajowa-Akoko, came to Okeagbe-Akoko Divisional Headquarters and

reported a case of Defilement.

” She stated that her daughter, names withheld, Aged 6, of same address, was defiled by one Ajayi Awe ‘m’ Aged 64 of B/98 Daja Ajowa- Akoko, some days ago in his house.

“The suspect had been arrested and the victim taken to the hospital for medical care and report.

The police spokesperson added that the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime.

He is expected to be charged to court after police investigation.

Vanguard News Nigeria