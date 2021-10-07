By Ayo Onikoyi

Some highly trusted Nollywood sources have said that veteran actor, Chiwetalu Agu has allegedly been arrested for wearing Biafra regalia in Onitsha.

A source, making the announcement on a popular Nollyood Whatsapp platform said the actor was arrested by soldiers at Upper Iweka, Onitsha

“This is Upper Iweka Onitsha. The soldiers at the bridge head arrested him. He was taken to the Onitsha Cantonment from where I have learnt he has been taken to 82 Div Enugu,” the source said.

“All hands are on deck on the matter already. Although it’s dicey with all the insecurity going on in the East,” the source added.

On the veracity of the report, another source said, “Apologies, there are conflicting report on his whereabout. But two of my sources are on their way to 82 Div Enugu to ascertain if he is there or not. But it’s confirmed that it happened today at Onitsha.”

The authenticity of the report is still however vague but there is strong indication that the arrest actually took place.

Details later..

Vanguard News Nigeria