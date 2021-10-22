Sola Allyson,Yinka Alaseyori, Chioma Jesus, others for Lulli Concert

Lulli Concert volunteer group

Gospel ministers, Sola Allyson, Yinka Alaseyori, Chioma Jesus, Ajidara, Imoleayo Akin Adebayo, Kent Edunjobi, Michael Harjovy amongst others are billed to perform at the Lulli Concert fifth edition.

Lulli Concert 2021 dubbed the limited edition due to the Covid-19 restrictions will hold on Saturday, October 23 in Lagos.

The worship concert which debuted in 2016 is organized by El-Berachah Worship Ministry.

This years concert themed Alleluia! For the Lord God Omnipotent Reigneth is anchored on the scriptures Revelations 19:6.

In view of the global pandemic and governments health and safety regulations, this years concert will host a limited live audience and a broadcast to a global audience via streaming.

Speaking at a recent press briefing in Ikeja Lagos, the convener of El-Berachah Worship Ministry, Mr. Gbenga Daniel-Adebayo in his address, emphasized that Luli Concert seeks to create a medium to promote God’s word, worship and intercede via praises for the nation.

He noted further that ‘despite the health, security and economic challenges plaguing not just Nigeria, but the entire globe, we need to emphasise that indeed the Lord God still reigns in the affairs of men.

Over the coming years, Luli Concert intends to create a platform for inter-denominational worship, a situation where one stage will accommodate gospel artistes all over Christendom.

Vanguard News Nigeria