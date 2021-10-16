A coalition of women groups from different communities in Sokoto State on Friday appealed for more political spaces and recognitions in the state.

Leader of the coalition, Malama Sha’afatu Umar, made the call during a rally to mark the International Day for Rural Women, organised by Sokoto State Ministry of Women and Children Affairs in collaboration with Plan International.

Umar who is the Women Coordinator from Shagari Local Government Area reminded the gathering that women had the capacity to do better than their male counterparts in the society.

She expressed appreciation to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal over his numerous women friendly policies and programmes in the state.

She also lauded Tambuwal for the passage of VAPP and appealed for the speedy passage of the Child Protection Law as well as ensure adequate justice for survivors of GBV in the state.”

“Rural women appreciate Gov. Tambuwal for appointing women into various offices of governance in the state, ” she said.

Responding, the Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs in Sokoto State, Hajia Kulu Sifawa, described women as backbone of every society.

Sifawa urged women to intensify prayers against rising security challenges in the country and hinder national progress, saying that women as mothers share most of the burdens.

She appealed to mothers to continue inculcating good morals into their children as they are always closer to them while growing up more than the fathers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that several women from the 23 local government areas of the state went round streets in the state capital and offered prayers as well as listened to lectures at Sokoto Government House.

