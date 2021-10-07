Aminu Tambuwal

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State says the State Government will establish a training institution for its civil servants to facilitate excellent service delivery in the state.

Tambuwal dropped this hint at the swearing-in ceremony of the four newly appointed permanent secretaries and five directors-general for the state civil service on Wednesday in Sokoto.

The governor said the step was to ensure that civil servants the state were fully equipped in order to sustain the state values of excellent service delivery.

“We have made the decision to establish the institution under the state’s university or any of our state-owned institutions.

“This is to engage our retired permanent secretaries and other good hands in the state to continue to train our civil servants to sustain the desired mandate of the present administration.

“I call on the civil servants in the state to continue giving their best to the service of the state, as the government is doing everything possible to make life easier for them,” he said.

Tambuwal added that despite the dwindling resources in the state, the government had ensured prompt and timely payment of salaries and pensions as well as gratuities of retired civil servants in the state.

“So, to whom much is given much is expected. We expect from the state civil servants nothing less than excellence.

“However, for the new appointees, I charge you to continue with what has made the government to appoint you to this very important position.

“These are patriotism, commitment to duty and selflessness. We expect you to use your experience in this position to improve on the service delivery of the state,” he stressed.

Tambuwal further said that the appointees coming to the service at this time was very challenging and tasking.

“We are all aware of how states and the federal government are battling with security and economic challenges.

“I congratulate all of you. Your appointment is basically made on merit, as such the expectations from you are very high,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries are Abubakar Dikko, Abubakar Junaidu, Abubakar Sanyinna and Abdullahi Bafarawa.

The new Directors-General are Kulu Nuhu, Ismail Abubakar, Ibrahim Umar, Sa’idu Ismail and Bello Goronyo.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria